New York Mixed Bag: Angler surveys continue this fall on Saranac and Boquet rivers

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the continuation of the annual river creel survey of the Saranac and Boquet Rivers, tributaries to Lake Champlain.

This is part of the salmon assessment and restoration efforts of the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative. Anglers are being asked to voluntarily participate in the survey by providing information about their day of fishing.

Collected data will include an angler’s preferred target species, the number of fish caught and harvested, and the angler’s satisfaction with the salmon regulations. If the angler allows, biological data will be collected from fish caught, including length, presence of fin clips, number of sea lamprey wounds, and a genetic sample.

Survey sites on the Saranac River include Allen Street (private), the end of George Angell Drive, and the fishing pool below Imperial Mills Dam all in the city of Plattsburgh. The Boquet River sites include the angler access points and the stretch of river from the Town of Willsboro boat launch at Gilliland Park upstream to the fishing pool just below the cascades.

The survey began Sept. 26 and will continue through Nov. 15. It is focused on the Atlantic salmon spawning runs in the Saranac and Boquet rivers. The survey will provide DEC fisheries biologists with a better understanding of angler use, catch, and harvest data, as well as angler expectations on New York’s salmon rivers. Information gathered will be used to monitor the salmon fishery and inform management actions on these rivers.

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Trapping Permits Available for Three Western N.Y. WMAs

Basom, N.Y. — DEC is now accepting trapping permit applications for three Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in Region 8.

Permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John White WMAs are available for pick-up in person Monday through Friday at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge office, in Basom through Nov. 30.

Trapping seasons on these three WMAs are more restrictive than the overall seasons for Western New York. Permitted trappers are required to report harvest and trapping efforts on each WMA for all species. More information related to permits for these three WMAs can be found in the trapping letter included with the permit application.

For more information, call 585-948-5182.

Popular DEC Campground in the Catskills Renamed In Honor of OSI Founder

Roscoe, N.Y. —DEC has renamed the Beaverkill Campground in Sullivan County, in honor of environmentalists John and Patricia Adams. Now known as the John and Patricia Adams Campground at Beaverkill, the facility is located on the famous Beaverkill trout fishing stream, which flows through the entire developed length of the campground.

Located in the Town of Roscoe, the campground offers 45 tent and trailer sites, and a day use area for swimming and fishing. More information is available on DEC’s website: Beaverkill Campground and Day Use Area.

John Adams is the founding chairman of the Open Space Institute (OSI), a frequent state partner on land protection projects. He has been the recipient of numerous awards and commendations in recognition of his work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

During their long careers, John and Patricia Adams have worked together to preserve and protect natural resources in New York and across the country. Together, they have served as partners for land protection and public access projects in the Catskills and throughout the state for generations.

State Forest, State Park Combined in Steuben County

Addison, N.Y. — DEC recently announced the transfer to the agency of more than 700 acres located in the village and town of Addison and town of Tuscarora, in Steuben County. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation transferred jurisdiction of Pinnacle State Park to DEC. The entire 1,510-acre property will now be managed under DEC’s State Forest rules and regulations and continue to focus on rustic experiences, including hiking, primitive camping, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, watchable wildlife, hunting, trapping and responsible forestry practices.

“We are proud to join our partners at DEC to protect this special landscape for generations to come. Pinnacle and McCarthy Hill are already linked by a trail network, including the Finger Lakes Trail/Great Eastern Trail,” OPRHP Commissioner Kathy Moser said. Now, this transfer will ensure long-term environmental protection while expanding public access to New York’s incredible natural resources.”

The 716.71-acre Pinnacle State Park will be added to DEC’s McCarthy Hill State Forest, located in the towns of Addison and Erwin, Steuben County. Adjoining DEC’s existing 794-acre State Forest, the former State Park will double the availability of land dedicated to watershed protection, timber production, wildlife conservation, and public recreational use. The property is open to public use.

Pinnacle State Park offers panoramic views of the southern Finger Lakes. Anglers can fish for bass, bluegill, or bullheads in Levi Pond. The pavilion is open for day use. DEC reminds anglers that storing of boats or other items is prohibited on all State Forests. After December 1, 2026 any boat or personal property left on the former Pinnacle State Park property will be removed.