Rifle seasons opening soon in New York’s Northern Zone

Deer season in greater upstate New York kicks in another notch when the week-long Northern Zone early muzzleloading season begins Saturday, Oct. 17. A week later, on Oct. 24, the regular (rifle) season begins and continues through Dec. 6.

For many Northern Zone hunters, the tradition of hunting camps and group hunting still continues, especially in the Adirondacks. The 44-day (seven weekends) season typically means hunters experience a cornucopia of hunting conditions that often range from fall-like temperatures and heavy leaf cover early on, to snow and cold during the later part of the season.