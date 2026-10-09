Water quality improving for Long Island Sound

Billions of dollars spent on wastewater treatment and other infrastructure upgrades in Connecticut and New York have resulted in apparent improvements in Long Island Sound’s water quality, according to a report from the ecological nonprofit Save the Sound.

Published every two years, the group’s report divides Long Island Sound into five segments: the eastern, central and western basins that cover the widest portions of the Sound between New York and Connecticut, and the western and eastern narrows around lower Fairfield County, Westchester County and New York City.