Montana surf and turf: elk and cutthroats. Enjoy fall colors and brook trout in Florence County, Wisconsin. When to wait and when to pursue a wounded deer. Jeff heads to Devil’s Lake, North Dakota for the World Walleye Championship. Dan reports on the Treeland Premier Musky Fly Fishing Championship.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2140
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