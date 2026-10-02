Could Centre County’s Penn’s Cave be a Pennsylvania state park? Decision up in the air

Plans were underway for the privately-owned Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park, in Pennsylvania’s Centre County, to become a state park. However, those plans have apparently fallen through.

“The governor and people from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were here to look over the 1,400-acre property and everyone seemed to be in favor of the transfer to the state,” said CEO Russ Schleiden. In early July, Schleiden and his daughter, Jeanine Watson, approached the Centre County commissioners, who subsequently endorsed the plan for the land to become a state park.