Steve Piatt: Vintage hunter, vintage shotgun, and a childhood dream realized

When I was growing up – and there remains considerable debate as to whether I have grown up – I read a lot. In fact, I probably read much more back then than I do today.

Every afternoon when I got home from school, I’d grab a copy of The Evening Times, our local paper, which has since transitioned to The Morning Times. I’d flop it open and, on my hands and knees on the living room floor, flip through the pages – sports first, then front page, then whatever else grabbed my attention. I had no idea then I would eventually work at the Times for 19 years, including as its managing editor.