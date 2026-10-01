High-tech coolers can boost the outdoors experience

Rotomolded coolers have exploded in popularity and offerings during the past few years, from only a couple of brands to several in today’s market. At first, these coolers were reserved for die-hard hunters and anglers, but now you’ll find them all over. They’ve clearly become a status symbol for local soccer moms, too.

While the coolers are pricey, and heavy, if you have to keep your quartered whitetail cold on a weeklong expedition, you need a rotomolded cooler. Below, find a variety of brands and sizes that will have outdoor enthusiasts “keeping their cool.”