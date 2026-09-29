New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

OCT. 1: Southern Zone archery, Northern Zone fall turkey and several small game seasons begin.

OCT. 10-12: New York’s Junior Big Game Hunting Weekend.

EDUCATION

OCT. 23: NYS Licensed Guide Online Exam. Info: https://nysoga.org/become-aguide.

EVENTS

OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

OCT. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Dept., Lisle N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

OCT. 17-18: NYS Sportsmen Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: 607-343-2908.

OCT. 22-25: Veterans 4 Christ, deer and bear bowhunt for veterans and active-duty military, South Dayton, N.Y. Info: 716-988-5967.

NOV. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Saturday Gun Show, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

NOV. 7: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Cortland County Chapter Banquet, Cortland Country Music Park, Cortland, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 7-8: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

DEC. 5: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Kings Catering & Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 9-10, 2027: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SHOOTS

SEPT. 26: Raccoon Shoot & Chicken BBQ, Pinewood Archers, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

NOV. 7: Turkey Shoot, The Big M Game Club, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Info: 585-354-4789.

NOV. 7 & 21: Night Clays (after dark), Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: www.dunhamsbay.net, 518-744-8262.

RICHMONDVILLE FISH AND GAME CLUB: Public trap and archery shooting every Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. Info: 518-265-8947.

WEST CANADA CREEK ASSOCIATION, INC., NEWPORT (HERKIMER COUNTY): Trap Shooting every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Info: http://www.westcanadacreekassociation.com.

WILLIAMSON CONSERVATION & SPORTING CLUB (WAYNE COUNTY): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, unlimited shells for 12 and 20 gauge. Info: 585-330-6173.

TOURNAMENTS

OCT. 3: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, NY Kayak Invitational – Location TBA. Info: www.nykbf.com.

MEETINGS

Albany County Conservation Alliance: Last Monday, every other Month (Sept., Nov.), West Albany Rod and Gun Club, Albany, N.Y. Info: 518-355-8757.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: July1, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. at the Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Mohawk Valley Trout Unlimited December Gathering: Dec. 11, 69 Steakhouse, Whitesboro, N.Y. Info: 315-272-7866

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.