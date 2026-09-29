New York Attorney General sues Bemus Point veterans charity offering outdoor retreats

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Healing for Heroes – a Disabled Veteran’s Retreat and Wooded Oasis Inc. for allegedly defrauding donors and running a callous scheme to enrich its leadership and associates while claiming to help veterans.

Healing for Heroes bills itself as an outdoor retreat for disabled veterans, but since its founding in 2024, James said the organization has only hosted four retreats, all of which served only board members and their friends and family – essentially using the charity to fund their own vacations.