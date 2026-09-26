Wisconsin NRB OKs all three fisheries items on Sept. 23 docket

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved three rules involving fishing regulations, plus a Lake Superior scope statement, at its Sept. 23 meeting.

As was briefly described in a scope statement at the May board meeting, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposed a rule that would allow alternate walleye size and bag limits to help rehabilitate a local fishery. Kari Lee-Zimmermann, DNR fisheries and policy specialist, explained that this change allows the DNR to respond more quickly, rather than going through the normal, and slower, two-year process required to change a rule.