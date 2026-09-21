Pennsylvania Game Commission to host driving tours of six state game lands

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will again be hosting several wildlife habitat driving tours on state game lands for the public to enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles this fall.

“These driving tours provide an overview of what’s available on our state game lands, while showcasing how the agency’s habitat work benefits various species of wildlife,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith.

“For hunters, these tours highlight potential opportunities for the upcoming seasons, and for nonhunters, the beautiful Pennsylvania fall landscapes are second to none.”

All tours are free of charge, will be held rain or shine, and are only open to vehicles licensed for travel on public roads.

The 2026 Game Commission’s driving tours will occur as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 26

State Game Land 57, in Luzerne and Wyoming counties, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Game Commission personnel will be on hand to explain points of interest, including wildlife habitat-improvement projects.

Four-wheel-drive vehicles with high clearance are required for this 30-mile, self-guided driving tour, and it will take about three hours to complete. The tour will pass habitat-improvement projects completed by the State Game Land 57 wildlife habitat crew with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited.

Representatives from the Game Commission and conservation organizations will be on hand to explain the projects and answer questions. The route will start at the game land parking area on Mountain Springs Road just off state Route 487.

Each vehicle will be provided with a map and brief explanation of wildlife habitat management programs being carried out on this magnificent tract of public hunting land.

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Sunday, Oct. 4

State Game Land 111, in Somerset County, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a seven-mile, self-guided, one-way driving tour highlighting mountainous terrain and early fall foliage on the Laurel Ridge within this 10,286-acre game land.

The tour begins on Augustine Road (39.895708, -79.413949). Items of interest along the tour route include several forestry projects to improve habitat for wildlife, herbaceous openings that have been planted to provide food for wildlife, native pollinator fields, and areas where the Game Commission releases pheasants.

Habitat crews, biologists, foresters and game wardens will be on hand to answer questions. Visitors will be able to see the equipment the Game Commission uses to manage the game land for wildlife. The tour will end where the game lands road meets Jersey Hollow Road.

Sunday, Oct. 11

State Game Land 26, in Bedford County, from noon to 3 p.m. This is a 12,000-acre tract situated in Blue Knob. The tour begins off Route 869 near the Bedford/Cambria County line and covers approximately seven miles.

Participants will find ample opportunity to enjoy the historical aspects, quality habitat improvements conducted by Game Commission habitat crews in partnership with cooperating organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Work by the commission’s forestry staff also will be showcased throughout with the viewing of vast timber production brought forth through timber sales and timber stand improvements.

A narrated audio experience through the STQRY Guide app is available for this tour. Those interested in listening should download the app before arriving, as there is limited cellular service at the tour site. Users must allow the app to use your phone’s location services for the purpose of the tour.

State Game Land 110, in Berks County, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This tour begins at the Mountain Road gate approximately five miles west of Hamburg Borough and ends at the state Route 183 gate, four miles north of Strausstown.

State Game Land 110 offers over 10,000 acres of wildlife habitat in Berks and Schuylkill counties. In addition to hunting opportunities, the historic Appalachian Trail runs through the game land paralleling much of the driving tour.

This forested ridge is an important corridor along the Kittatinny Ridge that tens of thousands of hawks use every fall to migrate south along their migration route. Game Commission personnel will be stationed along the tour route to provide site-specific information and answer questions.

Friday, Oct. 16

State Game Land 311, in Elk County, from 2 to 6 p.m. This roughly 3.5-mile self-guided driving tour provides a peek behind the curtain on the elk range.

The tour will start at the Winslow Hill Viewing Area in Benezette, then enter the game land at the bottom of Dewey Road, continuing to Porcupine Road. Game Commission staff will be posted along the tour route.

Among other highlights, the tour will showcase elk habitat management including the planting and maintenance of forage plots and the use of prescribed fire, early successional and aspen forest management, acidmine-drainage treatment, grassland bird and American kestrel management, and recent infrastructure improvements including two different styles of Game Commission bridges.

As a reminder, the tour is open only to PennDOT-registered vehicles. ATVs/UTVs are not permitted.

Sunday, Oct. 18

State Game Land 67, in Huntingdon County, from noon to 3 p.m. This is a 5,700-acre tract that begins in Saxton, on Burma Road off Little Valley Road (40.24886, -78.19808). It covers approximately seven miles and ends on Route 913, between Coalmont and Dudley.

Participants will find ample opportunity to enjoy the historical sites, quality habitat improvements conducted by Game Commission habitat crews in partnership with cooperating organizations such as the Huntingdon County Conservation District and the Shoup’s Run Watershed Association, as well as controlled-burn and quality forest management areas.

A narrated audio experience through the STQRY Guide app is available for this tour. Those interested in listening should download the app before arriving, as there is limited cellular service at the tour site. Users must allow the app to use your phone’s location services for the purpose of the tour.

State Game Land 211, in Dauphin County, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Known as the Stoney Valley Tour, this tour begins at the Ellendale Forge gate, located six miles east of Dauphin Borough, along Stoney Valley Road, and ends at the Gold Mine gate.

This more than 44,000-acre state game land bridges three counties, Dauphin, Lebanon and Schuylkill. The tract has an abandoned railroad bed that traverses the entire game land from west to east.

The Appalachian and Horse-Shoe Trails run through this game land, providing excellent opportunities for hiking and other recreational opportunities in addition to hunting.

Game Commission personnel will be stationed along the tour route to provide site-specific information and answer questions.