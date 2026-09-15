Work resumes on Brandon Road in Illinois as carp threat grows

Construction has resumed on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project on the Des Plaines River in Illinois, ending a weeks-long work stoppage on the massive effort to prevent invasive carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted work on the roughly $1.5 billion project in late July without publicly explaining the reason for the shutdown. The pause prompted concern among Great Lakes states, conservation organizations and fishing interests that delays could give invasive carp more time to move north.