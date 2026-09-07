The early teal and Canada goose hunts are underway, but waterfowl hunters on two west-central Minnesota lakes are encountering lower water, new vegetation and potential hazards this fall. Listen here for the details.
MN Daily Update: Tougher waterfowling conditions on Marsh, Lac qui Parle lakes
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