Facility expansion could bring big things to Ohio’s Civilian Marksmanship Program

On Aug. 3, more than 100 participants and onlookers gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Gary Anderson Competition Center building to mark the expansion of the footprint at Camp Perry near Port Clinton.

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