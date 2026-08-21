Pennsylvania legislator wants hearing on deputy cuts

A state legislator is calling for a hearing after the Pennsylvania Game Commission and state Fish & Boat Commission abruptly ended their deputy law enforcement programs.

Both programs will cease Sept. 1, and statements issued by both agencies didn’t give a specific reason for the move. But the decision has caught the ire of at least two state representatives who sit on the House Game and Fisheries Committee, and one is calling for a joint hearing with the Senate and representatives of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.

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