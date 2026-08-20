Dove hunters a small but passionate group in Minnesota

September means the start of another hunting season in Minnesota, and one season that kicks things off won’t draw a ton of fanfare.

Mourning doves don’t rise to the popularity of other small-game in the state like waterfowl, grouse and pheasants. But the Sept. 1 dove opener is a fun tradition for the 5,600 or so hunters who pursue these small, speedy birds.

“I’d be hard-pressed to imagine that you’re not hooked if you get a limit of doves once,” the DNR’s New London area wildlife supervisor, Cory Netland, said.

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