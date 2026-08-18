The Minnesota DNR announced recently that chronic wasting disease was confirmed in a wild deer near Stillwater. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: CWD confirmed in wild deer near Stillwater
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Nature Smart: Rebounding pelicans
There are some birds that seem almost too improbable to be real.
The American white pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) is
Backyard and Beyond: Hot summer days
Birds lack sweat glands, so they use several other physiological strategies to cool down in hot weather – note how
Walz signs order halting sulfide ore mining outside Minnesota’s Boundary Waters
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Tuesday directing state agencies to halt permitting and leasing for copper and