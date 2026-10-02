Episode 612 – Another Hautman duck stamp win, new hunter walking trails, Lake of the Woods muskies

With Bob Hautman’s fourth federal migratory bird stamp victory last week, the Hautmans have collectively won the contest 17 times. Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein break it all down. Then two of Drieslein’s new friends, Jim and Will Pattiz, share the story behind their website Morethanjustparks.com and their commitment to public lands. Blane Klemek from the Minnesota DNR then joins the show to talk about elk in northwestern Minnesota and 300 new miles of hunter walking trails in the state this fall. Drieslein and Lesmeister wrap up the show talking about the muskie frenzy on Lake of the Woods that highlighted the Professional Musky Tournament Trail there off the Northwest Angle in mid-September, and a humpback whale swimming up California’s Sacramento River.