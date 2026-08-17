Minnesota’s wild rice harvest season kicked off on Aug. 15 and early reports from the DNR indicate favorable conditions across central and northern Minnesota, with crops ranging from fair to great. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: A good wild rice season on tap?
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