Adventures in Bohemia Part 2: Wrapping up a hike and canoeing trek in central Europe

The authorities released a yellow sky warning for us early in our hike; the yellow – no smoking or open flames in the zone – put us on notice that forest fires were a possibility. The danger spread from Austria and Hungary through parts of Germany and the Czech Republic all the way into Poland. Low snow depths and no rainfall – the corn looked awful to a guy from Iowa – had caught up to us.
But after a night of light showers, the dry weather was not our major concern. Insects were. “In the Czech Republic,” Libor said, “the number one predator is the tick.”