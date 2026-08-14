Mike Raykovicz: String care is important for your bow

It’s the middle of August, and the time I begin shooting my bow in earnest. I try getting out at least four times a week and send at least a dozen arrows downrange to my bag target.

A torn rotator cuff, the doctors tell me, can’t be repaired prevents any more shooting than that, but for me at least that’s enough. Last week, after one of these shooting sessions, as I placed my bow back into the truck, I noticed that the string was frayed. I was guilty of not waxing my bowstring as often as I should have, and it showed.

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