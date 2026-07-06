Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Necedah Man Drowns During Eagle Rescue Attempt on Lake Petenwell

Town of Monroe, Wis. — A 72-year-old Necedah man drowned in Lake Petenwell while rescuing an eagle on Wednesday, June 24.

At about 1 p.m. that day, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a missing person. The reporting party informed dispatchers a man had gone missing from the boat launch on Brown Deer Drive at Lake Petenwell in the town of Monroe, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department press release.

The release said dispatch learned the subject had been missing since leaving home around 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The caller stated the missing man had gone fishing near the boat launch June 23 and saw an injured eagle in the water, according to the release.

Officials used drones, watercraft, and a ground search to locate the body of Robert R. Marti, 72, of Necedah, around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, just off shore. Investigators located a large fishing net and eagle feathers near Marti, who was not wearing a life jacket. The investigation revealed Marti became stuck in underwater debris just off shore and evidence showed he drowned.

According to the release, investigators also learned Marti had called the Wisconsin DNR and a raptor rescue facility on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23, and both indicated they would respond the next morning. Marti returned home and told a family member he was going to go rescue the injured eagle.

When Adams County deputies arrived at the boat launch they located Marti’s locked vehicle. Deputies also found equipment that could be used to rescue an injured animal.

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Nonresident Deer Hunters Have New Rules in Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Non-resident deer hunters planning on traveling to Missouri this fall will face significant rule changes. The Missouri Department of Conservation Commission approved the regulation change that reduces the number of antlered bucks nonresident hunters may shoot from two to one. Nonresidents who own property in the state will maintain a two-buck bag limit.

The commission also gave initial approval that would require nonresident hunters to also buy a “nonresident public land deer hunting permit” for $165 to hunt on public land. The department will take public comment on the permit proposal from July 16 to Aug. 14.

The changes are driven by calls from resident deer hunters who claim their hunts are being negatively affected by a significant increase in nonresident hunters.

“There were approximately 20,000 nonresident deer hunters who hunted in Missouri 20 years ago,” the department said on its website. “That number was about 4% of the state’s nearly 475,000 total deer hunters. By last year, that number had more than doubled to about 42,000 nonresident deer hunters in Missouri, accounting for about 9% of the state’s nearly 475,000 total deer hunters.”

Rowley’s Bay Boat Launch Now Open

Liberty Grove, Wis. — Site improvements that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been working on at the Rowley’s Bay boat landing in Ephraim near Newport State Park in Door County has been completed and the boat launch is now open for use.

Improvements are continuing at the site, but boaters may now safely access Rowley’s Bay while using the launch.