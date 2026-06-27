eDNA surveillance expands the fight against aquatic invasive species

It seems we regularly hear of new aquatic invasive species detections through the use of eDNA. Now, in the open water season, eDNA monitoring efforts are fully underway. But did you ever wonder what that’s all about? How does it work, and what does the term eDNA even mean?

Danny Gotarkar is a research scientist in the Waterhouse Lab at the University of Minnesota. He teaches a course on eDNA (environmental DNA), and works with it routinely. His summary of its use should be familiar to fans of TV crime dramas.