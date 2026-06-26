Lawmakers spar over Pennsylvania Game Commission employee controversies

During a hearing in which a bill was introduced to bring accountability to how both Pennsylvania wildlife agencies choose executive directors, an attempt by one legislator to shed light on what he alleges is “employee abuse” by the state’s Game Commission was halted.

The June 10 meeting of the House Game and Fisheries Committee was held to introduce a bill from state Rep. James Haddock, D-Luzerne, to require the Game Commission and Fish & Boat Commission to conduct nationwide searches when hiring a new executive director.