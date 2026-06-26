Remy Battery president Mike Moeller offers advice for keeping vehicle, boat, and RV batteries performing at their peak in summer. Range of Richfield president Jim Babiasz announces July classes and specials at the range. Author and antique lure collector Chris Slusar talks about the history of several classic Wisconsin muskie lures.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2126
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