Accessible fishing pier, kayak launch completed at Chicago’s William W. Powers State Recreation Area

Chicago — Officials this month marked the completion of a major public access and habitat improvement project at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, highlighted by a new accessible fishing pier and kayak launch on Wolf Lake.

Located on Chicago’s southeast side, William W. Powers State Recreation Area is Illinois’ only state park within the city limits of Chicago. The park serves as Illinois’ gateway to Wolf Lake and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year.

The new accessible fishing pier and kayak launch provide direct water access on Wolf Lake for anglers and paddlers of all abilities. The project includes 1,100 linear feet of new ADA-accessible concrete sidewalks and access paths, including a 500-linear-foot segment that completes a fully accessible circumferential trail, allowing visitors of all abilities to experience Wolf Lake by land as well as water.

The project also converted 1.4 acres of turf grass into native pollinator gardens, restoring habitat in the heart of Chicago’s Southeast Side.

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The improvements are the result of nearly a decade of planning, community engagement and partnership efforts aimed at expanding access to outdoor recreation and enhancing habitat for visitors of all abilities.



The Illinois Conservation Foundation, DNR, the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and other project partners have been behind the project.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the outdoors and connect with Illinois’ natural resources,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “These new amenities help remove barriers to participation and ensure that more people can enjoy fishing, paddling and spending time on the water. This project reflects our commitment to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and creating welcoming spaces for all.”

William W. Powers State Recreation Area is free and open to the public, helping ensure these new recreation opportunities remain accessible to everyone.

“Nearly a decade ago, community members, conservation organizations, local leaders, outdoor recreation advocates, and agency partners came together to ask a simple question: How can we make this park more welcoming, more accessible, and more connected to the community it serves?” said ICF Executive Director Jenny Vaughn. “This project is the result of that shared vision and years of partnership. Today, we’re celebrating the answer.”

The effort was made possible through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with funding support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as DNR’s Coastal Management Program, and numerous community and conservation partners.