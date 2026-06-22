Former NRA leader, LaPierre, loses appeal

Former National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre will have to pay $4.3 million back to the organization after the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department of the New York State Supreme Court rejected his attempt to overturn the judgment against him.

Despite coming up short in her attempt to disband the organization, New York Attorney General Letitia James is claiming victory in her case against the NRA and LaPierre, who also cannot serve as an officer or director of the NRA for 10 years.