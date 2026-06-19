After summarizing the DEC’s new hunting regulations centered around harvesting more antlerless deer in New York, Dan welcomes New York Outdoor News Person on the Year, Debbie Brosen. A gifted artist, Debbie’s work supports a number of volunteer efforts in the outdoor community, including Becoming an Outdoors Woman, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and several more.
Episode 99: Debbie Brosen — the New York Outdoor News 2026 Person of The Year
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Fall is the perfect time to catch Lake Erie’s giant walleyes; here’s what to focus on
Anglers who are prepared to face some colder weather can catch lunker walleyes. For the past decade, walleye fishing derbies
Upper Peninsula landowner provides evidence feral pigs have established there
A population of feral pigs that escaped from a game farm have become established in southern Marquette County, based on
Big waterfront project in Lorain, Ohio, to benefit anglers
When the Hot Waters Boat Launch reopened in the City of Lorain on May 22, it was just one milestone