Episode 597 – MN elk drama, federal Roadless Rule, special panfish regs, N.D. waterfowl update

Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein start the show with a discussion about why Minnesota is struggling to establish an elk herd in northeastern Minnesota. They also break down the latest duck numbers from the heart of the Duck Factory in North Dakota that show waterfowl numbers down. Corey Fisher from Trout Unlimited joins the broadcast to talk about efforts to repeal the federal roadless rule that erupted in Congress last week and continue to stew with the Trump administration. The Minnesota DNR’s John Dunn then outlines the agency’s plans to implement special fishing regulations on 12 new lakes, including nine panfish water bodies. The agency is taking public comments on the proposed new regs through the end of September. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show with chatter on invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle, as well as Randy Moss’ interest in bass fishing.