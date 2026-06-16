Planting of 10 millionth tree celebrated in Pennsylvania park

Hummelstown, Pa. — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jessica Shirley visited Schaffner Park in Dauphin County May 26 to announce a major milestone in watershed restoration and community collaboration by planting the ceremonial 10 millionth tree as part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership.

Launched with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in spring 2018, the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is a broad coalition working to strengthen Pennsylvania’s communities, economy and ecology, bringing together national, regional, state, and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoor enthusiasts, businesses, and residents.

With the planting, the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership has successfully reached its goal of planting 10 million new trees across priority landscapes in Pennsylvania.

The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership has been a regular source of matching support for Community Conservation Partnerships Program buffer and community forestry grantees, strengthening both DCNR programs and the broader initiative.

“Planting the 10 millionth tree is a powerful reminder of what Pennsylvanians can accomplish when we work together for clean water and healthy communities,” said DCNR Secretary Dunn.

“Since 2018, this effort has transformed landscapes across the commonwealth, strengthened our streams, and expanded the forests that protect our drinking water and support wildlife.”

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Pennsylvania’s name translates to Penn’s Woods, highlighting the vital role trees have played in of our commonwealth’s history, noted DEP Secretary Shirley.

“With nearly 50,000 miles of water within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, trees play a vital role in keeping the bay, and all of Pennsylvania’s waterways, clean and thriving,” she said.

“I would like to thank DCNR, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and countless environmental organizations for their role in helping us plant 10 million trees over the last decade.”

To make this happen, thousands of farmers, students, volunteers, landowners, conservation partners, and local communities all stepped up for the future, according to Hilary Harp Falk, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Every tree planted keeps pollution out of local waterways, restores wildlife habitat, and strengthens resilience in the face of climate change, she added.

“As home to the Susquehanna, Pennsylvania plays an outsized role in the health of the Chesapeake Bay,” Harp Falk said.

“Planting 10 million trees shows how, with Pennsylvania leading the way, we can leave a legacy of thriving waterways for our children and grandchildren.”