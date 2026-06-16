Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Ambridge District Sportsmen’s Association: 3D shoots June 28, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at club house, Baden. For info, 724-869-9749.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m. For more info, call Glenn 330-770-8027.

Blue Ridge Bowmen: 3D shoots Aug. 16, Sept. 13 at the club, Saylorsburg. Registration 8 a.m. to noon. For info, 570-620-6974.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Delaware Valley Fish & Game: 3D shoots June 28, July 12, 26, Aug. 9, 23, Sept. 6, 13. 7 to 11 a.m. Visit www.delvalfishandgame.com

Five Points Hunting Club: 3D shoots 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12 and Sept. 13. Hunt of a Lifetime shoot 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at the club in Aliquippa. For info, 724-601-6797.

Hemlock Field Archers: 3D shoots 7 a.m. to noon July 3, 4, 5 and 11, 12 at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. For info, 717-304-4398.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Popodickon Bowmen: 3D archery shoots every third Sunday March through August, 7 a.m. to noon, 295 Sunset Hill Road, Boyertown. For info, 610-972-7474.

Rainbow Bowmen: Indoor and outdoor ranges. 3D shoots first Sunday of month through August. Bowhunter Weekend Sept. 19-20. Winter and Summer Scalp Shoots. Raccoon shoot Aug. 15 after dark. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

St. Clair Tremont: 3D shoots Aug. 15 (dusk to midnight) Aug. 16, Sept. 27 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For info, 814-241-3973.

Slatington Skeet & Sporting Association: 3D shoots, July 26, Aug. 30 (championship shoot). For info, Norm, 610-767-3511 or Charlie, 610-737-8246.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

Topton Fish and Game Association: 3D archery shoots second Sunday through August, 7 a.m. to noon at 26 Tina Lane, Merztown. For info, 610-226-5522.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932-2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place, organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

MEETINGS

Harry Enstrom Greene County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Wednesday 6 p.m., at Riverside Restaurant, Fredricktown. For more information, call 724-344-1185.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JULY 11: Whitetails Unlimited Bradford County Chapter Whitetails Night Out at 2 p.m. at The Homestead at Whitetail Valley, Rome. For info, 607-343-6376.

AUG. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Perry County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Pony Barn Auctions, New Bloomfield. For info, 717-439-0151 or whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 22: Raystown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising banquet at 5:30 p.m. at Smithfield Firehall, Huntingdon. For tickets and info, 814-644-5608.

AUG. 29: Whitetails Unlimited NEPA Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Amber Palace, 228 George Ave., Wilkes-Barree. For info, 570-814-7648.

SEPT. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Schuylkill County Chapter Whitetails Nights Out, 2 p.m. East Penn Community Center, 403 Blue Mountain Road, Leighton. For info, 570-778-2310.

SEPT. 17: Bechtel and South Mountain Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society banquet at 5:30 p.m. at Gouglersville Fire Company, 475 Mohns Hill Road, Reading. For info, 717-271-3386.

SEPT. 16: Whitetails Ulimited Elk County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Wildwoods Bar & Grill, 875 Washington St., St. Marys. For info, 814-834-3052 or whitetailsunlimited.com

SEPT. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Juniata County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. The Laurelton at Laurel Rock Farm, Mifflintown. For info, 717-348-7560 or whitetailsunlimited.com

OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Stars & Stripes PA deer camp, 2 p.m. at Greenmount Community Fire Co., 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg. For info, 717-965-3572 or whitetailsunlimited.com

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited York County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at Union Fire Co., No. 1, 201 York St., Manchester. For info, 717-747-4140 or whitetailsunlimited.com

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Central Pennsylvania Deer Camp, 2 p.m. at Lambert Hall, 303 Forge Road, Bellefonte. For info, 814-769-3165 or whitetailsunlimited.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

JUNE 27-28: Kettle Creek Hose Co. gun show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Cross Fork Rattlesnake Hunt, Potter County. For info, 267-884-1113.

JULY 25-26: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Elk Country Visitor Center. For info, elkexpo.com/

AUG. 15: Isaak Walton Gun Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, 3260 Sportsman’s Road. For info, 717-977-9240 or rcminnich@hotmail.com