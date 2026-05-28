Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York honors several at awards dinner

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York held its Harry A. Smith Memorial Awards Banquet at Kloc’s Grove in West Seneca on April 25 and the group honored many of their own for their hard work and dedication through the years.

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