Glenn Sapir: A “sunny” bass fishing opener in New York

I’d had half-hour sessions in the pond bordering the backyard of our Florida rental home during February and March, and I’d enjoyed great smallmouth fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell on the Niagara River in May.

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