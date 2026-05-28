Bill Hilts, Jr.: Focusing efforts on the future with youth fishing

As we approach National Fishing and Boating Week (set this year for June 6-14), as well as the prospects of summer weather, this is the perfect time to start thinking about youth fishing opportunities.

Getting the next generation of anglers in tune with our water resources is critical for the future of this popular pastime. Sometimes it’s time to hit the reset button. One prime example of refocusing energy and funding sources is the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby that was held for 50 years in Western New York.

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