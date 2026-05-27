Redneck fishing tourney moved to new location in Illinois

Browning, Ill. — The Redneck Fishing Tournament, known for its unique approach to removing invasive silver carp from the Illinois River, will take place in Browning this year instead of its longtime home in Bath.

The move is temporary, according to a community announcement. There was no event last year, but it is set to return this year July 31-Aug. 1.

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The tournament, which has gained national attention, involves participants netting silver carp, which leap from the water when startled by boat motors. The event serves as a conservation effort and a public education opportunity. It also is a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting charitable causes, particularly veterans.

Additional details, including registration and event schedules, are expected to be released in coming weeks. Visit the tournament website for more information.