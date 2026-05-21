Outdoor Insights: Minnesota legislative session sets bad precedent for future Outdoor Heritage Fund funding debates

The legislation indeed passed before the Legislature adjourned Sunday, and the State Capitol’s streak of getting dedicated sales tax dollars into the ground on time remains in place.

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