Hunter and trapper education appreciation day a big hit in southwest Ohio

A lot of talking, comparing notes, and networking took place at the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife (DOW) Hunter and Trapper Education Appreciation Day for southwestern Ohio. The Hamilton chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA) hosted the event recently.

The day began with Matt Ortman, Division of Wildlife hunter-trapper education coordinator, overseeing a discussion about the hunter and trapper safety courses, the decline in numbers, the aging population of hunters, and competition from school sports.

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