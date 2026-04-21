Ohio Cuffs & Collars: Three individuals commit 18 violations during 2025 deer season

DIVISION OF WILDLIFE

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

In the fall of 2025, state wildlife officer Mark Williams Jr., assigned to Franklin County, investigated a trapping complaint in Columbus. Officer Williams discovered a cage trap containing a dead squirrel on a rooftop. Officer Williams determined that an employee of a commercial nuisance trapping company had left the trap unchecked for 10 consecutive days. The suspect was charged and found guilty of failing to check traps daily. The individual paid $250 in fines and $98 in court costs. This was the suspect’s second conviction for failure to check traps.

In February, state wildlife officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, presented at a Fayette Firearms 4H Club meeting. This youth club, with members ranging in age from 9 to 19, focuses on firearms, firearm safety, and outdoor projects. Fayette County Fish and Game presented a check to the 4H club that evening for its dedication to the outdoor pursuits. These organizations and many like them provide excellent opportunities for outdoor and firearm experiences in Ohio.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

While patrolling the Maumee River during the spring walleye run, state wildlife officer Jason Porinchok, assigned to Putnam County, and wildlife officer supervisor Troy Reimund contacted four individuals who were fishing at Orleans Park. The officers observed the anglers discard beverage cans and a plastic bag in the river and along the riverbank. The anglers received citations for stream littering and were ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs. After documenting the litter, the officers properly disposed of the trash.

State wildlife officer Levi Farley, assigned to Paulding County, received a call about a white-tailed deer with a front leg injury. After responding, officer Farley observed the deer stand and run for about 50 yards. He determined the deer could survive the injury and was not suffering. The callers were advised to call back if the situation changed, and officer Farley would monitor the situation. Deer are resilient and can often survive leg injuries. Never approach or attempt to capture injured wildlife. Instead, call 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543) for guidance.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officers Marino Pellegrini and Matt Madgar, assigned to Portage and Geauga counties, respectively, presented a program showcasing the state’s wildlife diversity at several schools in the Amish communities of northeast Ohio. Demonstrations included hands-on activities for the children with furs and bones of various wildlife species. Officer Pellegrini and K-9 officer Moose also showed off some of the skills that make K-9 officer Moose a valuable tool in wildlife law enforcement.

State wildlife officer Matt Madgar, assigned to Geauga County, investigated a suspicious white-tailed deer harvest. Officer Madgar learned the buck had been checked in for another hunter who had reached the county bag limit for the 2025-26 season. The hunter was found guilty of possession of untagged deer parts and failure to properly game check a deer. The individual was ordered to forfeit the deer and crossbow; pay $1,123 in court costs, fines, and restitution; and serve one year of probation.

Report of the Week

Wildlife District 4

During the 2025 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officers Darin Abbott, assigned to Lawrence County, and Levi Boggs, assigned to Gallia County, responded to a call about unlawfully taken deer.

The officers contacted three suspects and found a total of 18 violations. The suspects paid a combined total of $6,275 in restitution, fines, and court costs in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

All three individuals lost hunting privileges for two years, must complete community service, and were sentenced to jail time, suspended. All evidence, including six unlawfully taken deer, was forfeited to the state.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

State wildlife officer Anthony Lemle, assigned to Noble County, recently completed a case that occurred in December 2024 regarding theft of timber from state property. An individual pleaded guilty to theft, a felony of the fifth degree. The defendant was ordered to pay $2,067 in restitution and sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of community control. A second individual was ordered to pay $2,067 in restitution and sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of community control. Three chainsaws and six walnut logs were forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

Wildlife District Five recently held Hunter Education Instructor Appreciation Day in recognition of volunteer instructors. The event was hosted at the Hamilton Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America in Butler County. State wildlife officer Andy Dowdell, assigned to Butler County, and wildlife District Manager Eric Lamb joined more than 50 people in attendance. The day included a wild game dish competition, updates from Ohio Division of Wildlife staff, and the opportunity to check out various new pieces of technology relevant to hunter education. The winning dish, as voted on by attendees, was smoked venison pastrami.

State wildlife officer Jasmine Grossnickle, assigned to Miami County, and wildlife officer supervisor Matt Hoehn conducted stream litter surveillance on the Great Miami River near Tipp City. The officers observed two individuals on innertubes discard glass bottles in the river and along the shore. Unfortunately, the individuals were not in an area where they could be contacted to prevent further littering. The officers noted at least 11 glass bottles and other pieces of trash that were discarded. The officers contacted the two suspects farther downstream and issued summonses for littering in or along the Great Miami River. Each suspect paid a $250 waiver through Miami County Municipal Court for the violation.