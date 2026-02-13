Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Voices for Conservation in Wisconsin History coming to UW-Stevens Point starting Feb. 19

Stevens Point, Wis. — The Wisconsin Center for Wildlife’s annual spring conservation seminar series returns to UW-Stevens Point beginning Thursday, Feb. 19 with a presentation by Matt Blessing on John Muir.

Four more seminars will follow, all on Thursday nights beginning at 5 p.m. in Room 170 of the Trainer Natural Resources Building on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

All seminars are free and open to the public. Those who are unable to attend may stream the talks via the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources YouTube channel. Live links will be available on the website. The five seminars and presenters are:

• Feb. 19 – “Oh, That Glorious Wisconsin Wilderness,” John Muir’s conservation legacy presented by Matt Blessing, retired archivist, Wisconsin Historical Society;

• Feb. 26 – Fran Hamerstrom: A Woman’s Voice in Wildlife Conservation, by Christine Thomas, College of Natural Resources, dean emerita, UW-Stevens Point;

• March 5 – Gaylord Nelson: A Life in Conservation Politics, presented by Neil Prendergast, professor of history;

• April 2 – From the Ashes: Wallace Grange and the Roots of Wildlife Management in Wisconsin, by Dick Theil, retired educator, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources;

• April 9 – Aldo Leopold and the Arc of Wisconsin’s Conservation History, by Curt Meine, senior fellow, Aldo Leopold Society.

Barneveld, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) is sponsoring a western hunting workshop at Vortex Edge training facility in Barneveld Saturday,

March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop is aimed at hunters who have thought about trying to hunt out west, but don’t know where to start in making plans or picking a state or hunting spot in a state. Wisconsin BHA members with western hunting experience will open the session. BHA also has lined up some guest speakers who will cover all aspects of what is all involved in hunting western states.

Only 40 spots are available. Tickets are $40 and include: Introductory Western Hunting Training Course (tag application, scouting, gear/food/travel considerations and first aid); lunch provided by BHA; swag bag of goodies from sponsors; and a chance to win prizes valued at more than $1,500.

Sign up through Wisconsin BHA website.

DU Marks 89 Years in Conservation

Memphis, Tenn. — Ducks Unlimited (DU) marked its 89th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 29, with the group’s origin reaching back to 1937, and the height of the Great Depression and one of the worst droughts in history.

That year a small group of waterfowlers and community leaders set out to save North America’s waterfowl populations and hunting heritage. Their foresight led to the founding of Ducks Unlimited and an unending mission to conserve the wetlands and other habitats that sustain abundant populations of waterfowl and other wildlife for future generations.

DU’s proud hunting heritage continues to this day, as most members are waterfowlers. Through the support of these dedicated sportsmen and women and the tireless efforts of volunteers, partners and supporters, DU has protected or restored more than 19 million acres of habitat across North America.

DU is the world’s largest nonprofit group dedicated to waterfowl and wetlands conservation.

DNR Seeking Hunter Education Volunteers for Students of All Experience Levels

Madison — The DNR is seeking basic and advanced hunter education volunteers all across the state to teach and certify basic hunter education students and teach hunters of all experience levels practical outdoor skills.

The DNR contracts with Becoming an Outdoors Woman, National Deer Association, Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors, Pheasants Forever and Raised at Full Draw to offer advanced instruction to hunters of all experience levels beyond basic hunter education. This can include outdoor skills training and learn-to-hunt programs.

For more information about becoming a volunteer instructor or to apply, contact Emily Iehl, DNR hunting and shooting sports program specialist, at emily.iehl@wisconsin.gov.