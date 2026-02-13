Pheasant Fest, Quail Classic in Minneapolis set for Feb. 20-22

Minneapolis — The stages are nearly set for the 2026 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 20-22. Among them are the Bird Dog Stage, the Path to the Uplands Stage, the Habitat Stage, the Main Stage, and the Public Lands Pavilion.

Seminars will run throughout the show, and they’ll cover a host of topics important to hunters, conservationists, and others. Learn about the upcoming 2026 U.S. Farm Bill, and get information on public lands or conserving private lands. Think your dog is capable of greater feats? Training experts at the event can help you out.

Pheasant Fest hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $15; $10 for youth.

For more information, visit www.pheasantfest.org.