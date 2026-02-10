Tuesday, February 10th, 2026
Tuesday, February 10th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Iowa’s Natural Resources Commission to meet February 12

Des Moines — The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host its monthly meeting virtually, beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 12. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate either by video conference at meet.google.com/smw-cnju-drz or phone by dialing 361-245-0121 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪803 292 109 followed by the # key.  

Members of the NRC are Tom Prickett, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, Laura Kudej, Bill Moritz, and Collin Brecher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 12 meeting:

  • Approval of Agenda                                                                          
  • Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) 
    • Donations
    • Public Land Management Projects (12.1-12.7)
  • Approval of the Minutes
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks 
    • Donations
  • Chapter 15, “General License Regulations” – Notice of Intended Action” Chapter 15, “General License Regulations” – Notice of Intended Action”
  • Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting” – Final Rule
  • Chapter 108, “Wild Furbearer Trapping and Hunting” – Final Rule
  • Chapter 35 – Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations
  • Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
  • Contract with The Xerces Society, Inc.
  • Small Construction Projects:  Boat Ramp and Parking Lot Replacement at Prairie Rose State Park; Storage Building Replacement at Manchester Fisheries Management Unit; Shingle Replacement and Gutter Installation at Pikes Peak Shelter and Restrooms; Boat Ramp Replacement and Sidewalk Installation at Upper Iowa Wildlife Unit
  • Large Construction Projects 
    • Management Agreement – McCausland Access – Clinton County Conservation Board 
    • Management Agreement – Spring Run Shooting Range – Dickinson County Conservation Board
    • Management Agreement – Faulkner Fishing Access – Henry County Conservation Board
    • Easement Conveyance – Elkader Marsh – Clayton County Conservation Board 
    • Chapter 17 Lease Renewal –– American River Transportation Company LLC – Dubuque County
    • Chapter 17 Lease Renewal –– Leonard Verbeck – Clayton County
    • Chapter 17 Lease Renewal –– Hans and Bernice Willadsen – Dickinson County
  • Land Acquisition Projects 
    • Jana Rec WMA, Sac County – Justin and Stephanie Bellcock
    • Whitetail Flats WMA, Franklin County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
  • Contact with Solitude Lake Management-Alum Application
  • General Discussion

Next meeting, April 8-9, in Appanoose County.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

