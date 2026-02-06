Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2106

Milwaukee Muskie Expo promoter Mike Veserat invites listeners to meet top guides, outfitters and tackle manufacturers at the Milwaukee Muskie Expo Feb. 13-15 at Washington County Fair Park in West Bend. Hearing Instrument Specialist Adaline DeKraai shares advice on hearing protection for hunters and anyone who uses noisy outdoor equipment and invites listeners to attend a free hearing and tinnitus symposium at 10 a.m. on March 10 at Par Four Resort in Waupaca. Gregg Kurzynski, Wisconsin director of Raised at Full Draw, announces upcoming outdoor skills classes and encourages listeners to sign up for one or sign up their kids for the RAFD Summer Archery Camp in Shawano, Jul 23-26.