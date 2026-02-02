New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

FEB. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons close in parts of New York.

EDUCATION

FEB. 20, APRIL 14, MAY 12, JUNE 11, JULY 9, AUG. 21, SEPT. 15, OCT. 23: NYS Licensed Guide Online Exam. Info: https://nysoga.org/become-a-guide.

MARCH 28: NYS Licensed Guide Online Exam at the NYS Outdoor Guides Association annual Winter Rendezvous, Altmar, NY. Info: https://nysoga.org

EVENTS

FEB. 7: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Banquet, Quality Inn, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: 607-353-5770.

FEB 8: Genesee Valley Trapper’s Association Fur Auction, Honeoye, N.Y. Info: www.gvtrappers.com.

FEB. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors, Sidney Gun & Knife Show, Elks Club 104 River St., Sidney, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

FEB. 14-15: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

FEB. 19-22: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Niagara Falls Convention Center, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: https://niagarafishingexpo.com.

FEB. 21: Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Elbridge Rod & Gun Club, Jordan, N.Y. Info: 315-857-4663.

FEB. 21-22: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown, N.Y. Info www.ADKshow.com.

FEB. 20-22: Empire State Outdoor Sportsmen’s Show, Rockland Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern N.Y. Info: 845-319-3976.

FEB. 27: Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club Muzzleloader Shoot, Lanesville, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560.

FEB. 28: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc. Outfitters Fair, STWA Clubhouse, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

FEB. 28- March 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Knights Events Center, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MARCH 7: Adirondack Bible Chapel Sportsman’s Dinner, Wells Central School, Wells, N.Y. Info: 518-548-4405.

MARCH 7: Independent Fur Harvesters of Central New York Fur Auction, Pompey Rod and Gun Club, Fabius, N.Y. Info: https://pompeyrodandgun.com.

MARCH 7: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Saturday Gun Show, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

MARCH 14: Cattaraugus County Trappers Association Fur Auction, Hinsdale, N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

MARCH 26-29: NYS Outdoor Guides Association annual Winter Rendezvous, Altmar, NY. Info: https://nysoga.org.

MARCH 27: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, Oswego, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

MARCH 28: Sportsman’s Flea Market, Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: wcccfleamarket@gmail.com

MARCH 28: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

MARCH 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stony Brook Chapter Banquet, Dansville Fire Department Dansville, N.Y. Info: 585-519-8740.

MARCH 29: Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club Muzzleloader Shoot, Lanesville, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Broome County Chapter Banquet, Holiday Inn, Binghamton, N.Y. Info: 607-744-0112.

APRIL 12: Genesee Valley Trapper’s Association Fur Auction, Honeoye, N.Y. Info: www.gvtrappers.com.

APRIL 18: Saratoga County 4-H Shooting Sports & Friends Annual Banquet and Auction, Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls, N.Y. Info: https://ccesaratoga.org

APRIL 18: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc. STWA Sportsman Raffle, STWA Clubhouse, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

APRIL 25-26: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MAY 2-3: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

MAY 16: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542- 9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MAY 30: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Cattaraugus County fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.



JUNE 21:Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SHOOTS

MARCH 28-29: Alaskan Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden N.Y. Info: www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

APRIL 18: Wild Animal Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden N.Y. Info: www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

AUG. 13-15: Traditional Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden N.Y. Info: www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

WEST CANADA CREEK ASSOCIATION, INC., NEWPORT (HERKIMER COUNTY): Trap Shooting every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Info: http://www.westcanadacreekassociation.com.



WILLIAMSON CONSERVATION & SPORTING CLUB (WAYNE COUNTY): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, unlimited shells for 12 and 20 gauge. Info: 585-330-6173.

TOURNAMENTS

FEB. 7: Northern Challenge, Tupper Lake, N.Y. Info: https://tupperlakesportsmensclub.org.

FEB. 7: Park Station Ice Fishing Tournament, ark Station Campground and Recreation Complex, Elmira, N.Y. Info: https://forms.chemungcountyny.gov/icefish/.

MARCH 7-8: Schroon Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Schroon Lake, N.Y, Info: (518) 532-7572.

APRIL 18: NY Kayak Bass Fishing Charity Tournament, Conueus Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

MAY 2: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Onondaga Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

MAY 16: NY Kayak Bass Fishing Charity Tournament, Owasco Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

JUNE 13: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Cayuga Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

JUNE 13-21: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc. 42nd Annual Walleye Derby, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.



JULY 18: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Susquehanna River, Binghamton, N.Y. Info: www.nykbf.com.

AUG. 15: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Sodus to Little Sodus – Lake Ontario. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 12-13: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, State Championship – Location TBA. Info: www.nykbf.com.

OCT. 3: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, NY Kayak Invitational – Location TBA. Info: www.nykbf.com.

MEETINGS

Albany County Conservation Alliance: Last Monday, every other Month (March, May, July, Sept., Nov.), West Albany Rod and Gun Club, Albany, N.Y. Info: 518-355-8757.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Mohawk Valley Trout Unlimited December Gathering: Dec. 11, 69 Steakhouse, Whitesboro, N.Y. Info: 315-272-7866

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.