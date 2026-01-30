Wisconsin’s Yellow Lake sturgeon plan paying dividends

Burnett County’s Yellow Lake sturgeon population has come a long way since the 1970s, thanks in part to a 2019 management plan and a number of regulation changes that came about since 1980.

With evolutionary roots stretching back to the Cretaceous Period and a morphology that hearkens back to the dinosaurs, lake sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens) are members of an iconic species wherever they live. And while they are considered threatened throughout much of their historic range in North America, Wisconsin possesses one of the largest self-sustaining populations of these “living fossils” in the world.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here