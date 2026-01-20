Missouri offers $15k reward for help in elk poaching case

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for poaching an adult bull elk at Peck Ranch Conservation Area in southern Missouri.

The elk was discovered the morning of Nov. 26 after visitors driving through the area reported the animal to conservation officials. According to MDC, the bull elk was lying in an open field and had been shot in the left shoulder.

Evidence at the scene indicated the shooter drove a vehicle into the field toward the elk before circling back to the gravel trail and rapidly leaving the area. Tire tracks were clearly visible entering and exiting the field.

BIG GAME COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

An archery elk hunt that was worth the wait

Hunt mule deer in their bedroom; here’s where to look

From Alaska to Africa: Bucket list hunting adventures to target for 2026 and beyond

Investigators were able to narrow down the timeline of the shooting through photographs provided by the public. One individual photographed the elk grazing in the field at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. Another photographed the same elk lying dead in the field around 8:05 a.m. the following morning.

Missouri’s Operation Game Thief is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting the elk.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.