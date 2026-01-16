Tom Mitchell, co-founder of DEX Fingerlight, explains how this innovative personal flashlight was created and offers listeners a 15 percent discount with the code dansmall15. Captain Barb Carey, founder and president of Wisconsin Women Fish, invites listeners to join her organization and visit her booth at the Wisconsin Fishing Expo in Madison February 27-29. Wisconsin Turkey Commander Loren Voss invites young listeners to sign up for the first annual Youth Turkey Calling Contest at the Milwaukee Sports Show, March 8th at State Fair Park. Giveaway: A DEX Fingerlight and carrying case. To enter the drawing, call 414-297-7554 or email dsoradio@gmail.com.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2103
