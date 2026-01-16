‘Camo at the Capitol’ advocates for crane hunt, Knowles-Nelson in Wisconsin

A motivated legion of 75 outdoorsmen and women clad in camouflage and blaze orange moved methodically through the hallways of the State Capitol on Jan. 7 in Madison to meet with state legislators to voice support for reauthorizing the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund and advance the effort to create a sandhill crane season in Wisconsin.
Camo at the Capitol, an effort led by George Ermert, a lobbyist working with Ducks Unlimited (DU), included staff and volunteers from a broad coalition of conservation groups.