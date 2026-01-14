Minnesota Mixed Bag: Sportsmen’s Show kicks off Friday at Canterbury

Shakopee, Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show is set for Friday through Sunday at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The show – a resort, lodge, and products show – offers people the chance to explore resort and outfitter options, see the latest in fishing gear and electronics, and take in a seminar from Joe Henry or Ted Takasaki.

Other show features include Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show and a live trout pond where you can catch rainbows to take home for a fresh fish dinner.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 10-15, and free for kids age 9 and under. For more information, visit www.mnresortshow.com



MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Legislators weigh in on outdoor topics at Minnesota DNR Roundtable

How was bird hunting in Minnesota in 2025? Some hits, and a few misses

Southeast Minnesota CWD prevalence rates increase

DNR REQUESTS FEEDBACK ON HUNTING, FISHING REGS BOOKS

St. Paul — Anglers, hunters, and trappers are invited to share their thoughts with the Minnesota DNR about the regulations books published annually to inform people about how they may legally hunt, trap, and fish in the state.

“We are interested in understanding how people access, understand, and use the information in these regulations books,” said Sarah Middleton, DNR wildlife rules and regulations coordinator. “To continuously improve how we inform the public about the regulations relevant to their activities, we want to hear from people willing to share their thoughts and experiences with us.”

The DNR encourages people to share their thoughts by using an online questionnaire on the DNR website through Monday, March 16. People may also submit feedback by email to Sarah.Middleton@state.mn.us or to the DNR Section of Wildlife, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

The DNR will analyze feedback this spring and plans to continue engagement efforts throughout 2026. Copies of the regulations books are on the Minnesota DNR fishing regulations webpage and hunting regulations webpage. Printed copies are also available wherever DNR licenses are sold.

FISHING FOR LIFE’S ‘HOLES 4 HEROES’ ICE FISHING IS FEB. 7

Plymouth, Minn. — Fishing for Life’s 15th annual Holes 4 Heroes Ice Fishing Tournament (presented by Wagner Spraytech) is set for Feb. 7 on Medicine Lake in Plymouth. The event will be held at East Medicine Lake Park and begins at 1 p.m., with other festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The event will feature a cadet swearing-in, food vendors, kids games, and lots of other family fun. On-ice registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

For more information about registration and tournament rules, visit fishingforlife.org or contact Sammy at sammy@fishingforlife.org or (763) 200-7603.

APPLY FOR TURKEY PERMITS IN ‘A’ SEASON FOR CARLOS AVERY OR WHITEWATER WMAS BY FEB. 13

St. Paul — Turkey hunters in Minnesota have through Friday, Feb. 13, to apply for turkey-hunting permits for the A spring hunting season at Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas. The Minnesota DNR will have 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

In addition to a turkey license, hunters must have a permit to hunt for a tom turkey with a firearm in one of these WMAs during the A season. Turkey firearms permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system for the A season. Although hunters need their license for all seasons, they don’t need a permit to hunt Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the B, C, D, E, or F seasons.

Turkey licenses will go on sale in early March for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off Wednesday, April 15.

Turkey-hunting season dates and details for 2026 are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

ZEBRA MUSSEL LARVA CONFIRMED IN GOOSE LAKE IN CHISAGO COUNTY

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of a zebra mussel larva in Goose Lake, near Stark in Chisago County.

Water samples taken in Goose Lake by the Wild River Conservancy and analyzed by the St. Croix Watershed Research Station, part of the Science Museum of Minnesota, included a zebra mussel larva, called a veliger. The DNR has not found adult zebra mussels in Goose Lake. The presence of a veliger, however, suggests reproducing zebra mussel populations. Goose Lake will be listed as infested with zebra mussels, and the Wild River Conservancy will monitor zebra mussel populations in the lake.

For more info, visit here.