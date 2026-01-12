Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m. For more info, call Glenn 330-770-8027.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: Indoor range winter target league, open shooting and family nights. Outdoor range target and 3D leagues. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932-2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp banquet, 2 p.m. Amber Palace, 228 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. For info 570-814-7648.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Elk County PA adult bingo noon at Wildwoods Bar & Grill, St. Marys. For info, 814-834-3052.

JAN. 30: Penn’s Woods Spurs NWTF Chapter 2026 Hunting Heritage banquet, 5:30 at Export Moose Lodge No. 234, 5903 Washington Ave., Export. For info, 724-244-3440.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Cumberland County PA Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For info, 717-443-7627.

FEB. 14: RMEF Harrisburg Chapter big game luncheon, 11 a.m. at Best Western Premier, Landisburg. For info, 717-226-7724.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Lycoming County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m., Hughesville VFW, 30 S. Railroad St., Hughesville. For info, 570-772-3024.

FEB. 21: Mount Zion Crossroads Church, sportsman’s banquet at church, Carlisle. Doors open 2:30 p.m.; seminar 4, meal, main presentation, 5. For info, 717-486-4280.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Adams County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at Greenmount Community Fire Dept., Gettysburg. For info, 717-965-3572.

MARCH 15: Endless Mountain Chapter NWTF banquet, 3 p.m. at Sayre Elks Club. For info, 570-637-3115.

SPECIAL EVENTS

FEB. 7: Codorus Trout Unlimited Outdoor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At Jefferson Fire Co., 31 Berlin St., Township of Codorus. For info, 717-817-6374.

FEB. 21: United Bowhunters of PA will hold an archery Golf Shoot (Montgomery County) at Linfield National Golf Course, 66 Church Road. For info, 484-447-0964. Registration 8 a.m.

FEB. 28: Yellow Breeches Anglers Big Fishing and Outdoor Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Activity Center, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle. For info, 717-713-1161.

MAY 8: North American Trap Collectors Association antique trap/sportsman show at North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. For info, 607-426-6276.