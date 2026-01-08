Minnesota Bound has new home on KSTP, 45TV

Minneapolis — After three decades of storytelling on Channel 11, Minnesota Bound is embarking on a new chapter.

The long-running, Emmy Award–winning outdoor series will officially move to KSTP Channel 5 and 45 TV, bringing its tradition of celebrating Minnesota’s inspiring people and wild places to a new broadcast home.

Show times are Sunday nights on Channel 5 at 11:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 45 TV.

The program’s pilot first aired in spring of 1995, hosted by Ron Schara and Raven the black Lab. Minnesota Bound has been telling outdoor stories 52 weeks a year ever since. When Schara retired in 2018, journalist Bill Sherck and Ron’s daughter, Laura Schara, stepped in as hosts.

The program recently celebrated 30 years on the air in 2025.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Streams of Thought: What do you think of Minnesota’s party-hunting law for deer?

Minnesota hunter takes massive Roosevelt’s elk that could be an Alaskan record

Wild turkey virus discovered in Minnesota

Beginning this month, new episodes of Minnesota Bound will air, reaching both longtime fans as well as a new audience across the state. The partnership with Channel 5 and 45 TV positions the show for long-term growth.

“This move is the right step to broaden Minnesota Bound’s footprint and to continue our storytelling legacy for the next 30 years,” said Scott Fransen, CEO of Ron Schara Productions.

For broadcast schedules, updates, and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.mnbound.com or follow Minnesota Bound on social media.

Ron Schara Productions also produces numerous national and local productions aside from Minnesota Bound, including Due North Outdoors, Backroads, Offroad Odyssey, Made for the Outdoors, Rooster Tales, Dialed In Angling, and The Flush.