Thursday, January 8th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, January 8th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Minnesota Bound has new home on KSTP, 45TV

Minnesota Bound has been telling outdoor stories 52 weeks a year since its first show in the spring of 1995. (Stock photo)

Minneapolis — After three decades of storytelling on Channel 11, Minnesota Bound is embarking on a new chapter.

The long-running, Emmy Award–winning outdoor series will officially move to KSTP Channel 5 and 45 TV, bringing its tradition of celebrating Minnesota’s inspiring people and wild places to a new broadcast home.

Ron Schara

Show times are Sunday nights on Channel 5 at 11:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 45 TV.

The program’s pilot first aired in spring of 1995, hosted by Ron Schara and Raven the black Lab. Minnesota Bound has been telling outdoor stories 52 weeks a year ever since. When Schara retired in 2018, journalist Bill Sherck and Ron’s daughter, Laura Schara, stepped in as hosts.

The program recently celebrated 30 years on the air in 2025.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Streams of Thought: What do you think of Minnesota’s party-hunting law for deer?

Minnesota hunter takes massive Roosevelt’s elk that could be an Alaskan record

Wild turkey virus discovered in Minnesota

Beginning this month, new episodes of Minnesota Bound will air, reaching both longtime fans as well as a new audience across the state. The partnership with Channel 5 and 45 TV positions the show for long-term growth.

“This move is the right step to broaden Minnesota Bound’s footprint and to continue our storytelling legacy for the next 30 years,” said Scott Fransen, CEO of Ron Schara Productions.

For broadcast schedules, updates, and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.mnbound.com or follow Minnesota Bound on social media.

Ron Schara Productions also produces numerous national and local productions aside from Minnesota Bound, including Due North Outdoors, Backroads, Offroad Odyssey, Made for the Outdoors, Rooster Tales, Dialed In Angling, and The Flush.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.